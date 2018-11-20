Watch Dominic Solanke’s ‘swanky’ backheel chip for England U21s
The inventive finish was the 21-year-old’s fourth goal in two games for the Young Lions.
Dominic Solanke has drawn plaudits after a glittering display for England Under-21s.
The 21-year-old Liverpool striker scored a brace as the Young Lions beat Denmark 5-1 in Esbjerg, with Solanke’s inventive backheel chip over Danish goalkeeper Daniel Iversen the pick of the goals.
"HOW ABOUT THAT!"— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 20, 2018
Dominic Solanke chips the keeper with a back-heel...
Simply glorious 🙌 pic.twitter.com/s8B23f7jwF
The remarkable finish drew plaudits from across football, with Solanke’s name trending on Twitter as fans reacted.
Broadcaster and former professional Gary Lineker said the goal was “swanky” in a cunning play on words.
Swanky from Solanke. 👏👏 https://t.co/qbwg6LA3vc— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 20, 2018
Solanke has scored four goals in his past two Young Lion appearances, after another brace in England’s 2-1 victory over Italy in Ferrara last Thursday.
The chip was Solanke’s second of the evening after a well-placed header in the first half put England 2-0 up.
WHAT. A. WEEK 🔥— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 20, 2018
3 goals in 2 games for Dominic Solanke 👏
🦁🏴 pic.twitter.com/eX2IGtxQA8
The other goalscorers in the match were Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who also netted a brace, and Leicester City’s Demarai Gray, while Marcus Ingvartsen of Genk scored for Denmark.
The win was England Under-21s’ 22nd game in a row without defeat.
Press Association