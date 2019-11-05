Watch: Dog rescued after falling through ice into frozen lake

A dog which fell through ice into a frozen lake had a lucky escape after being saved by rescuers.

In a video posted on Facebook, rescuers from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service in Canada can be seen boating out into the middle of the lake through a layer of ice before taking the dog back to land.

WFPS crews rescued a dog from a frozen pond today. Dog owners are reminded to keep their dogs on leash around frozen... Posted by City of Winnipeg – Municipal Government on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

As the dog bounded on to the snowy ground, one rescuer could be heard saying: “Wow, he’s doing great!”

The City of Winnipeg wrote: “Dog owners are reminded to keep their dogs on leash around frozen waterways to prevent them from chasing geese onto the ice – ice surfaces are thin and fragile, and falling into ice-cold water can be deadly.”

PA Media