Watch Diego Maradona’s awe-inspired reaction to Salt Bae preparing his food

Salt Bae (real name Nusret Gokce) rose to fame in 2017 after an Instagram video of the chef and restaurateur sprinkling salt over a steak went viral.

Since then he has prepared food for some of the world’s most famous people, including this two-time World Cup winner and one of the greatest footballers ever to play the game.

And while Maradona is football royalty, it looks very much as though the Argentina superstar is the fan in these videos.