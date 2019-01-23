Watch: Deer rescued from frozen lake after falling through ice

A deer had a lucky escape in Kansas, US, after it fell through the ice of a frozen lake.

Video posted by the City of Olathe Fire Department shows firefighters in dry suits rescuing the rather chilly quadruped from the water.

Around 12:30 pm, a deer fell through the ice and was stuck in about five feet of water at Lake Olathe. Fortunately, we... Posted by City of Olathe Fire Department on Sunday, January 20, 2019

With temperatures plunging well below zero degrees celsius in Kansas, Lake Olathe had formed an ice sheet across its surface.

The fire department said it was not as thick as it appeared from afar and the deer fell in about 35 yards (35m) from the shore, where the icy water was about five feet deep.

“I guess the lesson today is not to be out on that ice,” Blake Richardson, a firefighter and emergency medical technician with the Olathe Fire Department, told the Kansas City Star. “It was a little scary today.”

After it was rescued, the deer rested on the ground momentarily before scampering off towards the nearby woods.

Press Association