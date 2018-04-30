Watch Darius Miller score the longest shot in the NBA this season
A 73-yard swish.
Darius Miller has scored the longest shot in the NBA this season.
The New Orleans Pelicans small forward beat the buzzer with a swish from a whopping 73 yards (67m).
🚨 DARIUS MILLER DRILLS A FULL COURT HEAVE AT THE BUZZER! 🚨#NBAPlayoffs | #DoItBigger pic.twitter.com/UGidJwkwH1— NBA TV (@NBATV) April 29, 2018
The 28-year-old’s remarkable three-pointer got the crowd on their feet and cut the Golden State Warriors’ lead to 21 points at the end of the second quarter, but it wasn’t enough to inspire a fightback.
The Warriors went on to win the match 123 points to 101 in game one of the Western Conference semi-finals.
The two sides will face each other up to a total of seven times over the next two weeks, with the second fixture on Tuesday, US time, and the last on April 13 unless a winner has already been established.
Eight Remain in the #NBAPlayoffs! @warriors x @PelicansNBA @HoustonRockets x @utahjazz @Raptors x @cavs @celtics x @sixers pic.twitter.com/XUjyI0cOz3— NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2018
The winners of the semi-finals will advance to the third round, or Conference finals, with the victors there heading to the final round, the NBA finals – where the top team of the Eastern and Western Conference face-off in another best-of-seven series.
Press Association