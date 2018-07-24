Watch: Crowd goes wild as Harry Maguire puts head to football in Ibiza club
‘National treasure.’
Harry Maguire established his cranium as one of the most beloved in England this summer, as commanding defensive performances were capped by a bullet-like headed goal during the march to the World Cup semi-final.
So when the 25-year-old appeared before fans on a balcony in Ibiza, there was only one thing sure to get them cheering.
Harry Maguire still putting he’s head on everything, even at Elrow in Beefa pic.twitter.com/xQhzfey68T— Gabriel (@gabebradley17) July 23, 2018
As commanding a header as could be expected from the Leicester centre back and a roar from the crowd to match.
The video was posted to Twitter by user @gabebradley17, garnering thousands of likes and retweets.
National treasure https://t.co/d45yl5QJR5— Alex seadon (@Alex_seadon) July 24, 2018
Maguire is on holiday after playing a key role in the best England performance for 28 years at a World Cup, playing their last game on Saturday July 14 in their third-place play-off defeat to Belgium.
He is expected to return to training with Leicester in the first week of August.
Press Association