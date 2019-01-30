Watch cricket journalist almost get hit by the ball at England practice
Press Association’s Rory Dollard survives a bouncer in the nets.
Covering England cricket as a journalist is not particularly known for being dangerous.
But Press Association’s cricket correspondent Rory Dollard got a little too close at training in Antigua when watching England captain Joe Root face some bouncers.
And it ended with him dropping his camera phone as the nasty-looking ball came hurtling in his direction.
When you get slightly too close to bouncer practice in Joe Root’s net...@pasport pic.twitter.com/RGNGwoiT1N— Rory Dollard (@thervd) January 30, 2019
Dollard, who was uninjured, said: “It gave me new respect for Ben Foakes’ job behind the wickets.”
Despite claiming to be a decent club cricketer, Dollard is not being considered for the second Test, which starts on Thursday.
Press Association