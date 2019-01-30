News And Finally

Wednesday 30 January 2019

Watch cricket journalist almost get hit by the ball at England practice

Press Association’s Rory Dollard survives a bouncer in the nets.

England’s Joe Root shows how to avoid a bouncer.
By Press Association Sport staff

Covering England cricket as a journalist is not particularly known for being dangerous.

But Press Association’s cricket correspondent Rory Dollard got a little too close at training in Antigua when watching England captain Joe Root face some bouncers.

And it ended with him dropping his camera phone as the nasty-looking ball came hurtling in his direction.

Dollard, who was uninjured, said: “It gave me new respect for Ben Foakes’ job behind the wickets.”

Despite claiming to be a decent club cricketer, Dollard is not being considered for the second Test, which starts on Thursday.

