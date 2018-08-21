News And Finally

Tuesday 21 August 2018

Watch cop wow with skipping skills even weighed down by uniform

Bravo officer, take a bow.

Cop skipping (NYPD 46th Precinct)

By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

A police officer showed his skipping skills when he joined in a community game of jumping rope.

The cop is helping bolster community spirit in New York’s Bronx district.

Video of the encounter was shared on social media where it pulled in the plaudits.

Officer Jimenez, from New York Police Department’s 46th Precinct, is seen completing an around-the-world move while children and bystanders chant the alphabet.

It was also shared by the main NYPD News account, which revealed that Jimenez was wearing some 20lb (9kg) of equipment when he was performing his rope skills.

“These moments are what NYPDConnecting is all about,” the department wrote on Twitter.

