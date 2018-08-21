A police officer showed his skipping skills when he joined in a community game of jumping rope.

Watch cop wow with skipping skills even weighed down by uniform

The cop is helping bolster community spirit in New York’s Bronx district.

Video of the encounter was shared on social media where it pulled in the plaudits.

Officers Jimenez and Torres from the 46th pct had a blast connecting with the community. Officer Jimenez was jumping rope with the members of the community. Continuing to work together to build the block! Good work!#NYPDProtecting #NYPDConnecting #BuildTheBlock pic.twitter.com/IltbEDAsrh — NYPD 46th Precinct (@NYPD46Pct) August 20, 2018

Officer Jimenez, from New York Police Department’s 46th Precinct, is seen completing an around-the-world move while children and bystanders chant the alphabet.

It was also shared by the main NYPD News account, which revealed that Jimenez was wearing some 20lb (9kg) of equipment when he was performing his rope skills.

“These moments are what NYPDConnecting is all about,” the department wrote on Twitter.

How‘s this for some #MondayMotivation? One of our @NYPD46Pct officers surprised a group of local #Bronx kids with his jump rope skills...all while wearing 20 lbs worth of equipment! These moments are what #NYPDconnecting is all about. pic.twitter.com/tVQFdNrZsD — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 20, 2018

Press Association