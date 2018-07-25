Watch: Cop helps homeless man shave for chance of job in awesome act of kindness

A Florida police officer is being praised after helping a homeless man get ready for a job opportunity by shaving his beard.

Officer Tony Carlson spotted the man, named Phil, having some trouble with his razor in a petrol station near to a McDonald’s.

It turned out, Phil had been told he needed to lose the beard to take up possible work. He had managed to get a second-hand razor but it wasn’t working.

A video and pictures were sent to the City of Tallahassee Police Department by impressed citizens Michael Wallenfelsz and Kelly Duvall, praising Officer Carlson for getting involved and helping out.

He can be seen shaving the man’s beard with an electric razor.

In a follow-up video shared by the City PD on Facebook, Carlson explained: “He’s trying to start shaving and he didn’t have a mirror, couldn’t see what he was doing, not going well.”

He described Phil as “excited” about the opportunity to potentially work for McDonald’s and that it was the job of police officers to help out if they could.

“It just so happened that this time somebody caught it on film,” he added.

McDonald’s owner-operator Raphael Vazquez told Press Association: “We are always looking to hire those who go the extra mile at my restaurants and this gentleman has proven himself to be willing to do just that.

“We look forward to having him come in to complete the application process and sit for an interview.”

