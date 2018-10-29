Watch: College footballer scores keepy-uppy screamer
Sensational control and a pinpoint, looping finish from outside the area.
Everyone loves a wonder goal – and Catarina Macario’s strike is no exception.
The Stanford University student raised the roof in her team’s home game against Washington State in the US college league, with an absolute peach of a finish.
41' | Speechless. It's the @catarinamacario show on @Pac12Network with Stanford in the lead. #SCtop10— Stanford Women's Soccer (@StanfordWSoccer) October 28, 2018
🌲: 1
🐾: 0#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/iBFeDDtRkk
Keeping the ball up before planting it into the top corner from the edge of the area – what’s not to like?
Naturally, Macario’s wonder strike drew plaudits from her team, who suggested it to the much coveted ESPN Sports Centre’s plays of the week.
Hey @SportsCenter, you watching? 😱 #SCtop10 #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/tjMsclDmRB— Stanford Women's Soccer (@StanfordWSoccer) October 28, 2018
Unfortunately, this time Macario’s goal only helped Stanford to a draw, but that’s only the second time they haven’t won in 17 games so far this season.
It’s not Macario’s first time scoring a banger this season though. She has been prolific, scoring match-winning free-kicks and volleys for her team.
WATCH | @catarinamacario's inch-perfect free kick wins it in the 99th minute at Oregon & #1 Stanford's program-record unbeaten streak now stands at 34 games. 👊— Stanford Women's Soccer (@StanfordWSoccer) October 5, 2018
🌲: 1
🦆: 0#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/lxs9kVp5BP
WATCH | GOLAZOOOOOO @catarinamacario 📺@Pac12Network— Stanford Women's Soccer (@StanfordWSoccer) September 28, 2018
🌲: 2
🐻: 1#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/bG7EU9UETn
Don’t be surprised if you hear her name again in years to come.
Press Association