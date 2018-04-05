Watch: Coach gets hit in chest by baseball mid-interview, takes it like a champ

That was certainly the case when South Carolina Gamecocks coach Mark Kingston took a baseball to the chest in a live interview and, in his own words, took it like a pro.

“It’s Tuesday night, I just got hit with a baseball. I’m gonna be a pro about it and keep going.”



- @CoachKingUSC 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zXavx44YgT — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 4, 2018

Amazing toughness from the college team coach there, so where did the ball come from?

“The bat handler, a 16 or 17-year-old kid as far as I can tell, was trying to throw it back to our bullpen,” Mark told local news outlet The State. “He was obviously trying to impress the South Carolina dugout with how hard he was going to throw it, and with that velocity, he lost some of his control, I guess you could say, and it hit me square.