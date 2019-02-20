Watch: ‘Class act’ Robin van Persie greets every mascot before match

Robin van Persie has been praised after footage emerged of him taking the time to greet every mascot, opposition included, before a match.

The former Netherlands forward was filmed by TV cameras acknowledging youngsters wearing both jerseys before his Feyenoord side’s match against Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Robin van Persie ... what a guy 👏 pic.twitter.com/FgASaUgqbE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 19, 2019

The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker is seen exchanging handshakes and hugs with the smiling children before Sunday’s game.

The 35-year-old has been praised for his kindness by fans, with some sharing heartwarming stories of their own about the Dutchman.

A simple act like this made these kids' day....well done! — Rich Paschette (@i76express) February 20, 2019

The hug... That’s what makes it great! — Matthew Zink (@mzink_ravens) February 19, 2019

My son got to meet him thru Make a Wish and Manchester United. He was so nice to my son. — Chris McMahon (@cwmcmahon123) February 19, 2019

Class act — Dan Sodano (@dnsodano) February 19, 2019

Unfortunately for Van Persie, Feyenoord lost the match 1-0, with a 26th-minute own goal from Sven van Beek giving the home side victory.

