Watch: Canadian pundit’s incredible rant labels Messi a ‘fraud’

A Canadian talk show host has given a scathing review of Argentina’s Lionel Messi, calling the five-time Ballon d’Or winner a “fraud” and “average” without top players by his side.

A Canadian talk show host has given a scathing review of Argentina’s Lionel Messi, calling the five-time Ballon d’Or winner a “fraud” and “average” without top players by his side.

Sid Seixeiro’s rant on Sportsnet’s Tim and Sid also took aim at former Manchester United midfielders Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher, saying they “suck”, and referred to Brazilian legend Ronaldo as “fat Ronaldo”.

“Here is the fraud element of Messi that no-one wants to talk about, and I said fraud,” said Seixeiro. “When they were winning the best things at Barcelona, it was Messi, it was Xavi, Iniesta, David Villa. “When they would break from 2008 on and go their separate ways for major tournaments, Xavi and Iniesta and David Villa and all those Spanish guys from Barca were winning tournaments.

“Messi, the second he steps on a field without that core, is average … the best players I’ve ever seen in my life can play with anybody.” Sexeiro’s attitude towards the 30-year-old Argentine is mirrored by the show’s Twitter account too.

🐐 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wOQHpEcVzN — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) June 21, 2018 Seixeiro went on to explain the qualities of Cristiano Ronaldo in comparison to Messi, although this came with a rather bizarre stab at Carrick and Fletcher too – which was laughed at by Donnovan Bennett in the studio. “Cristiano Ronaldo can play with anybody – Michael Carrick sucks – Darren Fletcher sucks,” said Seixeiro, in an apparent reference to Manchester United’s team when the Portuguese was there.

“Zinedine Zidane could play with anyone… Ronaldo, fat Ronaldo from Brazil, could play with anybody,” continued Seixeiro. “That’s greatness, that’s a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), that’s a guy you respect. “Fraud,” he finishes, pointing at Messi’s picture.

The reaction on Twitter to Seixeiro’s rant has been mixed.

Three major finals in a row, but Messi’s a fraud 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Predaluck (@Predaluck) June 22, 2018 Love it, Sid never minces words🤨😂 — Marquee Roofing (@Roofguy46) June 22, 2018 That's some up the world cup coverage in Canada bunch of guys on tv that have no clue on what they are talking about — Mannytoughts (@Mannysanon) June 22, 2018 Messi’s opportunity to prove his doubters wrong kicks off at 7pm on Tuesday as Argentina face Nigeria for a final chance at making the knockout stages of Russia 2018.

Press Association