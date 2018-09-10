Watch: Brave Jack Russell rescued by the RNLI after falling down a cliff

A Jack Russell that fell down a cliff escaped without major injuries after it was rescued by lifeboats.

A Jack Russell that fell down a cliff escaped without major injuries after it was rescued by lifeboats.

It was quite the ordeal for a Jack Russell when they fell down a cliff. The dog sustained minor scratches as they were rescued by @StDavidsRNLI and brought back to the station to be reunited with their grateful owner. The owner did the right thing by calling for help. pic.twitter.com/GmFjjcOfmw — RNLI (@RNLI) September 10, 2018

An RNLI crew was dispatched and arrived on the scene “within minutes”, scooping up the poor pooch and taking it back to its owner.

The dog escaped with nothing more than a few minor scratches after its fall near Whitesands beach on the west coast of Wales.

(RNLI St Davids)

An RNLI statement said: “Members of the public are advised to keep their dogs on leads while walking the coast path.”

Press Association