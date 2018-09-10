News And Finally

Monday 10 September 2018

Watch: Brave Jack Russell rescued by the RNLI after falling down a cliff

The pupper escaped with a few minor scratches after the incident in Wales.

(RNLI St Davids)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

A Jack Russell that fell down a cliff escaped without major injuries after it was rescued by lifeboats.

An RNLI crew was dispatched and arrived on the scene “within minutes”, scooping up the poor pooch and taking it back to its owner.

The dog escaped with nothing more than a few minor scratches after its fall near Whitesands beach on the west coast of Wales.

(RNLI St Davids)

An RNLI statement said: “Members of the public are advised to keep their dogs on leads while walking the coast path.”

Press Association

