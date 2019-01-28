BMX star Kriss Kyle tackled one of his greatest fears as he leapt from a helicopter in his latest video.

Watch BMX star with fear of heights drop from helicopter to hotel roof

The Scottish rider, who says he has a lifelong fear of heights, can be seen jumping from a helicopter 720ft in the air and dropping 14ft on to a ramp at the top of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel.

“We actually planned to film the jump the day before,” he said.

“But due to a rare weather system at the time we planned the jump, we were forced to reschedule the attempt to the following day.

“Sadly that meant for another sleepless night for me!”

The jump is one of a series of eye-catching stunts undertaken around Dubai as part of his latest video.

He can also be seen negotiating the water slides at the Wild Wadi Waterpark and jumping from sections of the city’s distinctive architecture.

Press Association