Watch Bertie the Lakeland terrier living his best life in the snow

Bertie is a Lakeland terrier who lives in Cheltenham. His Twitter bio reads: “I love everybody and I try everyday to be a good boy but it doesn’t always quite workout!”

Bertie’s also pretty friendly, making the most of the snowy conditions to form a new friendship or two.

Found a nice young pal to play with 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/ePpn1e41S9 — Bertie Lakeland (@bertie_lakeland) March 18, 2018

Although Bertie’s equally happy by himself or with others in the snow. Nothing wrong with a bit of solo sprinting, Bert!