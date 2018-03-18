News And Finally

Sunday 18 March 2018

Watch Bertie the Lakeland terrier living his best life in the snow

Making friends, zooming around, Bertie’s got it all under control.

Bertie the Lakeland Terrier has fun in the snow

By Max McLean, Press Association

The ‘mini Beast from the East’ has brought freezing temperatures and flurries of snow back to the UK, and while most are keen for spring to kick in, one dog appears happy for the white stuff to continue falling.

Bertie is a Lakeland terrier who lives in Cheltenham. His Twitter bio reads: “I love everybody and I try everyday to be a good boy but it doesn’t always quite workout!”

Bertie’s also pretty friendly, making the most of the snowy conditions to form a new friendship or two.

Although Bertie’s equally happy by himself or with others in the snow. Nothing wrong with a bit of solo sprinting, Bert!

The freezing temperatures certainly don’t seem to be affecting Bertie’s joints.

A successful day in the snow for the pooch, but the day had to end sometime. There’ll be other snow days, Bert, just you wait.

What a regal fella.

