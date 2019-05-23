Watch: Basketball impressionist expertly mimics Steph Curry

Basketball player Steph Curry’s distinctive playing style has been expertly recreated by an impressionist, in a comedic effect that is taking the internet by storm.

Maxim Peranidze has become a viral star thanks to his astute impersonations and observations about the NBA’s biggest stars, and his Curry impression has been watched millions of times.

The impersonation of the elusive style of Curry, a six-time NBA All-Star Golden State Warriors player, sees Peranidze satirically dribble past a defender and off the court altogether.

“Curry’s style of play is so amazing because he can literally do whatever he wants because of his ability to almost never miss,” the 21-year-old told the Press Association.

(Ted S. Warren/AP)

“My video basically explains how Curry runs through the whole offence and wears the defender out by getting him tired till a teammate find him for a open shot!”

I lost it when he came back in and held the door🤣🤣 — Nicholaus Terry (@TheNickTerry) May 23, 2019

The backpack😂😂😂😂 — Ced (@cedfunches) May 21, 2019

Hella fake. No way he passes up that 3 to shoot a 2 point shot 😂 — Vic (@_Victorres_) May 21, 2019

This is not the first time Peranidze has shown off his understanding of Curry’s play.

Previous iterations include an example of Curry’s defence-teasing ability to score a three-pointer at ease.

Press Association