It’s tough being an umpire, with abuse, flying bats, misplaced balls and all sorts of hazards coming your way on an almost daily basis.

Watch: Baseball umpire pulls a huge live moth out of his ear mid-game

But Bruce Dreckman had a particularly unpleasant moment to deal with as he was on duty during a match between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox when a moth flew into his ear.

Oh nothing, just an MLB umpire pulling A GIGANTIC LIVE BUG OUT OF HIS EAR. pic.twitter.com/wDvLDVVdu9 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 9, 2018

To his credit, Dreckman seemed largely unfazed by the mildly horrifying incident as a member of the Yankees staff helped him fish the critter out of his lughole.

A MOTH got stuck in the umpire's ear 😳 pic.twitter.com/RSphJj2ee0 — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2018

The bug even seemed in pretty good shape after its adventure.

Nobody else was quite so sanguine about it though.

How did it...?? I don't really wanna know nevermind pic.twitter.com/H2MCdjD91e — Ya boy G (@Gmoney893) August 9, 2018

Just another day in Major League Baseball.

