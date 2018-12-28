Watch: Baseball star stuns parents by paying off their debts for Christmas

An up-and-coming baseball player surprised his parents by paying off their debts for Christmas as a thank you after turning professional.

Brady Singer, 22, from Florida, won college baseball’s best player in 2018, helping him secure a switch to Kansas City Royals with a reported $4.25 million (£3.5 million) signing bonus.

On Christmas Day, Singer tweeted a video of his parents reading a letter thanking them for “everything you’ve done to help me reach my dreams”.

Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/AFHi2Xma0c — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) December 25, 2018

Speaking through tears, Singer’s mother read the letter aloud, saying: “There’s actually no way I could have done this by myself. Both of you constantly took off of work and spent every dime you made just to put a smile on my face.”

The note continued: “I will always remember travelling around Florida for baseball, trying to cheaply eat and save money, but I never could because you both always wanted me to have the best stuff to help me pursue my dreams.

“The money you both spent on travelling, gear, hotels, food and all those Gatorades I drank is much more than I could ever give you. But there is something I want to give to you.”

The video then shows her pausing, shocked, before reading her son’s next words: “I am paying off the loan from the bank. Also, I paid off all your debt as well.

“Now, instead of trying to save money every weekend to replace the savings account you drained on travelling to see me play baseball you can spend it on yourselves.”

It concludes: “Because you deserve the very best I want you both to know how much I appreciate you and how none of this would be possible without you.

“Your giving hearts helped to shape my tiny dream into a reality. I love you both more than you could ever imagine and will never forget what you both have done.

“Now let’s go celebrate. Merry Christmas, love always, Brady.”

Press Association