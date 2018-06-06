Watch: Baseball fan catches foul ball in her beer, then promptly downs her drink

Gabby DiMarco was at Petco Park to watch the San Diego Padres take on the Atlanta Braves in an MLB game, when Ender Inciarte hit a foul ball in her direction.

And while DiMarco didn’t have a catching mitt, she did have a drink to hand…

After receiving a round of applause from the crowd, DiMarco downed the beer with the baseball still in situ, much to the delight of those in attendance.