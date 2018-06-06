News And Finally

Wednesday 6 June 2018

Watch: Baseball fan catches foul ball in her beer, then promptly downs her drink

A beer at a baseball game (layfsphoto/Getty Images)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Catching a ball at a baseball game is a pretty cool story to tell, but catching it in your drink? That’s next level.

Gabby DiMarco was at Petco Park to watch the San Diego Padres take on the Atlanta Braves in an MLB game, when Ender Inciarte hit a foul ball in her direction.

And while DiMarco didn’t have a catching mitt, she did have a drink to hand…

After receiving a round of applause from the crowd, DiMarco downed the beer with the baseball still in situ, much to the delight of those in attendance.

“It bounced from behind me, I was trying to catch it all, and it landed in my cup,” DiMarco told MLB.com.

Beer here!

