Watch: Australian police chase wayward rogue wallaby on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Police in Australia have shared a video showing a rather unusual police chase on Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Officers were called to the landmark bridge at 5am on Tuesday morning after a wallaby was spotted hopping along the eight-lane road.

In a video shared on Facebook by the New South Wales Police Force, the small creature can be seen making its way along the bridge as police pursue it. It even escapes arrest by running away from an officer.

The little guy clearly doesn’t know the rules of the road, as the force said: “Traffic controllers from the Transport Management Centre monitored the wallaby as it hopped across to lane one and, without indicating, exited onto Cahill Expressway then to Macquarie Street.” The fugitive was eventually picked up nearby and taken to the Taronga Zoo for veterinary assessment.

Taronga Wildlife Hospital released a statement shortly after saying the wallaby was assessed thoroughly, including a full x-ray. The examination revealed no significant injuries, but he is being kept under observation in the hospital’s intensive care unit. Police say the wayward wallaby may have made its way to the bridge from a golf course in Cammeray.

Press Association