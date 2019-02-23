Watch audacious juggling lob scored in GB hockey shootout win

Great Britain found themselves on the wrong end of an outrageous piece of skill as they took on China in the FIH Pro League.

With the sides playing out a 2-2 draw, the game went into a shootout, which GB won 3-2 in Changzhou.

How do you keep this out? 😳 Brilliant skill from Zhong Mengling #FIHProLeague



Want to see if she can repeat the feat when 🇨🇳 come to London on 3 May? 🙌 https://t.co/T2gONYORkk pic.twitter.com/JD6ODxf9F9 — Great Britain Hockey (@GBHockey) February 23, 2019

But the standout moment came from China’s Zhong Mengling, who put away her effort in audacious fashion, juggling the ball from the 23m line before lobbing it over the onrushing Amy Tennant.

One hockey supporter described it as “the coolest thing I’ve ever seen” while another sports fan joked she should take up hurling.

That shootout by Mengling Zhong is the coolest I have ever seen, holy shit! 🇨🇳v🇬🇧 #FIHProLeague — Dori Grijseels (@DoriekeMG) February 23, 2019

Give her a hurley and a ticket to limerick — Johnny Murnane (@Johnny_Murnane_) February 23, 2019

The shootout win gave Great Britain their first points of the campaign leaving them seventh in the nine-team table.

