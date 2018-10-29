A kangaroo with an apparent love of the sea was rescued from the waves by two police officers.

Watch as two cops jump into the sea to rescue a drowning kangaroo

Police were called to Safety Beach in Melbourne on Saturday when the roo was spotted floundering in the water.

By the time officers arrived, the animal had made its way back to the beach and was being looked after by a beachgoer, and the emergency seemed to be over.

Rosebud police were on hand at Safety Beach on Saturday afternoon to give a lost kangaroo a second chance. They... Posted by Victoria Police on Saturday, October 27, 2018

But it made a break for it and once again hopped into the water – at which point the officers sprung into action.

A video of the rescue, shot by a member of the public Mia Grant and posted by Victoria Police shows Sergeant Christopher Russo and Senior Sergeant Kirby Tonkin leaping into the water and grabbing the kangaroo by the tail.

It was then wrapped in blankets and taken to nearby Rosebud Police Station.

According to a post from Victoria Police: “The roo is currently being cared for but is said to be in good spirits and lucky to be alive given the amount of salt water he inhaled, thanks to his rescuers. ”

The rescue was a big hit with social media users.

One Facebook user commented: “What a beautiful outcome for the kangaroo, and a big thank u to the Rosebud Police station, our police always go beyond their line of duty, and each day is never the same, thank you Vic. Police.”

Another added: “Well done! Very brave of the two officers. What a great outcome – that is one lucky kangaroo!”

