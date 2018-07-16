At less than a month old, Piper the mountain goat at Oregon Zoo is showing her bravery by running around her enclosure and doing fun jumps and stunts.

Watch as this baby mountain goat proves her incredible ‘parkour’ talent

Piper was born on June 18 and lives in her enclosure with brother Finnegan.

Posting the video to Facebook, Oregon Zoo said: “She’s only two weeks old and already parkours like a teen YouTuber sponsored by Red Bull.”

She's only 2 weeks old and already parkours like a teen Youtuber sponsored by Red Bull. Posted by Oregon Zoo on Thursday, July 12, 2018

The adorable video of Piper’s stunts now has over 147,000 views.

Mountain goats are native to north America and are brilliant climbers, often living on cliffs and uneven terrain.

Kids like Piper spend a lot of time climbing and playing, learning to navigate the rocky landscape they live in.

Press Association