Watch as these alpacas become absolutely fascinated by a hedgehog
What is that weird prickly little thing?
Life can be very confusing – and it seems that’s doubly true if you happen to be an alpaca.
Take a look at this little bunch of alpacas who recently stumbled across a hedgehog seemingly for the first time.
♥️♥️ #alpaka #alpaca #alpakas #alpacas #alpakaliebe #alpacalove #whatevertheyarecutePosted by Schöcklblick Alpakas on Thursday, October 11, 2018
The herd is absolutely fascinated by the prickly little critter in the video.
One even gets a little too close and apparently gets a spike to the nose for its troubles.
The video was initially posted by Schocklblick Alpacas – a farm that offers alpaca treks near Graz in Austria – back in October, but has been going viral over the past couple of days after being shared by popular hedgehog-based account Princess Pricklepants.
They look like they are bowing to the new King of Alpacas.— L. J. Braeburn (@LJBraeburn) December 6, 2018
A hedgie and alpacas all in one video? My death from cuteness was so sweet...— Jill R (@Baranduyn) December 6, 2018
This is the best tweet of all time.— e-chef (@e_chef_music) December 6, 2018
Quite possibly the cutest video you’ll see today.
Press Association