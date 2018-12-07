News And Finally

Watch as these alpacas become absolutely fascinated by a hedgehog

What is that weird prickly little thing?

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Life can be very confusing – and it seems that’s doubly true if you happen to be an alpaca.

Take a look at this little bunch of alpacas who recently stumbled across a hedgehog seemingly for the first time.

The herd is absolutely fascinated by the prickly little critter in the video.

One even gets a little too close and apparently gets a spike to the nose for its troubles.

The video was initially posted by Schocklblick Alpacas – a farm that offers alpaca treks near Graz in Austria – back in October, but has been going viral over the past couple of days after being shared by popular hedgehog-based account Princess Pricklepants.

Quite possibly the cutest video you’ll see today.

