Life can be very confusing – and it seems that’s doubly true if you happen to be an alpaca.

Watch as these alpacas become absolutely fascinated by a hedgehog

Take a look at this little bunch of alpacas who recently stumbled across a hedgehog seemingly for the first time.

The herd is absolutely fascinated by the prickly little critter in the video.

One even gets a little too close and apparently gets a spike to the nose for its troubles.

The video was initially posted by Schocklblick Alpacas – a farm that offers alpaca treks near Graz in Austria – back in October, but has been going viral over the past couple of days after being shared by popular hedgehog-based account Princess Pricklepants.

They look like they are bowing to the new King of Alpacas. — L. J. Braeburn (@LJBraeburn) December 6, 2018

A hedgie and alpacas all in one video? My death from cuteness was so sweet... — Jill R (@Baranduyn) December 6, 2018

This is the best tweet of all time. — e-chef (@e_chef_music) December 6, 2018

Quite possibly the cutest video you’ll see today.

Press Association