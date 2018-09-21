Watch as sparks fly off power cables in a residential area in Essex

A video of sparks flying off a number of power cables in Essex has been viewed almost half a million times on Facebook.

The video shows sparks flying up and down the cables, causing surges of power in houses nearby in Canvey Island, Essex.

here we go... For anyone who is interested this was on Canvey Island last night are 3 phase overhead power lines it was... Posted by Chas Haase on Thursday, September 20, 2018

“For anyone who is interested this was on Canvey Island last night,” wrote Facebook user Chas Haase, who posted the video.

“It was set off by the starlings sitting on the wire… we have yet to see if anything has been damaged power company arrived and put spaces on the wires.”

