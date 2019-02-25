Watch as dog runs 83 yards to catch frisbee during half-time show
The athletic animal wowed the crowd at an American football match in Orlando.
A canine quarterback wowed the crowds during an American football half-time show on Saturday, sprinting 83 yards across the field to catch a frisbee thrown for it.
Local reporter JC Carnahan shared a video of the feat on Twitter and wrote: “This dog caught an 83-yard frisbee toss during halftime of the Orlando Apollos football game Saturday night.
“The PA announcer claims it’s an all-time record. Pretty impressive.”
While it is definitely impressive, the official account for Guinness World Records piped up to point out that it is not, in fact, a world record.
“The current record for the longest flying disc throw caught by a dog is 122.5 m (402 ft / 134 yards), by @frisbeerob and Davy Whippet – but if this pooch can potentially break the record, we welcome an attempt!” they tweeted in response.
The Alliance of American Football has yet to respond to requests for comment about the half-time show but many social media users thought dogs should feature more heavily in sports, including the Super Bowl half-time show.
No cornerback can jam this retriever 😭— yahmuni norona (@TheRealKingAkil) February 24, 2019
Replace the Super Bowl halftime show with stuff like this!— Mikel Targaryen (@m3dman3) February 24, 2019
While others were more impressed with the distance of the frisbee throw.
wait who can throw a frisbee 83 yards is that normal https://t.co/Rd8ltmoPGZ— Cake or Death (@Johngcole) February 25, 2019
Am I the only one who's most impressed by the throw?! https://t.co/q8wQyFylLD— Gord Randall (@GARandall) February 25, 2019
The official account for the American Ultimate Disc League of professional frisbee appeared to take it personally, stressing a further throw and catch had been achieved by people in a match.
This one is human to human, with defenders, and a farther throw. pic.twitter.com/Cbgsisec72— AUDL (@theAUDL) February 25, 2019
Whatever the nuance, one thing is sure. This athletic animal is a very good boy.
Press Association