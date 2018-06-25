Athlete Rahmel Dockery from Washington State has gone viral for performing a gravity-defying stunt while catching a ball.

Watch as athlete performs an amazing trick with an American football

The 25-year-old athlete, who attended Oregon State University, is seen performing a back-flip against a wall then catching an American football thrown by a teammate.

Posting the trick on Twitter, he said: “Don’t say nothing… Just RT [retweet].” Don’t say nothing.. Just RT 🤫🔥👑 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/NUlLtM21Lw — Dockery (@realDockery) June 24, 2018 Dockery said: “I’m not sure exactly how many tries it took.. Me and my brother (the quarterback) had to be on the same page for this trick to work.

“No matter how many back-flips I did it was hard to get the ball perfectly thrown, also considering I had to catch the perfect throw.” The impressive video now has over 10,000 retweets, and plenty of awe-struck responses.

BRO WHAT — FaZe Dirty (@FaZeDirty) June 25, 2018 Bruh this was jaw dropping👀👀💯🐐🐐😧😧😧🔥🔥🔥 — Jacob Cruz (@itscruz23) June 25, 2018 Dockery said: “My advice to others out there would be to simply never give up. If you want to be successful you are going to be tested and pushed to your limits. “Not once did I ever doubt myself and always believed I could do it. Every time I failed I told myself I can catch it.”

Dockery documents his athletic career on his YouTube channel, where he has over 200,000 subscribers.

Press Association