Watch as adorable polar bear cub drinks mother’s milk at zoo

Keepers at Tierpark Zoo in Berlin have captured an adorable video of a baby polar bear as it drank mother Tonja’s milk and shared a cuddle.

The cub, born on December 1, can be viewed from the litter room by keepers without being disturbed, leading to the sweet footage of a quiet moment with its mother.

Posting the video to YouTube, the zoo said: “The polar bear cub has survived the first critical 10 days well. It drinks the nutritious breast milk around 11 times a day and prefers to cuddle with mother Tonja.”

The video has attracted more than 1,500 views on YouTube.

Florian Sicks, polar bear curator at the zoo, said: “I especially look at the drinking behaviour of the little polar bears. I am pleased that Tonja and her young have survived the first critical 10 days.

“With all the joy, however, we must not forget that the mortality rate for young polar bears is very high.”

