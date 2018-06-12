Watch as a young child who runs on to main road is rescued by heroic cop

Independent.ie

A quick-thinking police officer has been praised for rescuing a young child who ran on to a busy main road.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/watch-as-a-young-child-who-runs-on-to-main-road-is-rescued-by-heroic-cop-37002702.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article37002700.ece/0193b/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_80fbdab2-0a3f-478b-9055-cf0f5f1a17e0_1