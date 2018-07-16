Gregory Campbell from Winnipeg, Canada, kept having his lunch stolen from his bag, so he set up a secret camera to catch the thief.

Watch as a cheeky crow unzips this man’s lunchbox and pinches his food

What he didn’t know was that the unlikely trickster wasn’t one of his co-workers, but a crow.

A friend of Campbell’s posted the video to Reddit, which sees the intelligent bird unzip his bag and nab the food from inside.

Posting the video, Reddit user wineandsarcasm said: “A friend was wondering who kept taking things out of his lunch bag… so he set up a camera.”

The post now has over 62,000 upvotes on the website.

The crafty behaviour on display in the video isn’t unusual. Despite their small size, crows are remarkably intelligent.

Studies have found that the species can create and use tools, conspire with each other, and even hold grudges.

Press Association