Watch: Animal shelter empties its cages after record number of adoptions

An animal shelter has managed to empty one of its kennels for the first time after a record number of dogs have been adopted during the pandemic.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control posted a video of staff applauding in the empty cages after all 48 were cleared out of adoptable dogs.

The shelter told the PA news agency: “People are now home, have more time and looking for companionship. We’ve had several adopters state that they’ve been thinking about getting a pet, and they figure there is no better time than now.

An incredible and joyful thing happened today....For the first time in the history of Palm Beach County Animal Care and... Posted by Friends of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

“We released a cat to a new foster home this morning and the foster parent stated that she is single and lives alone and really wanted some companionship during quarantine; she’s hoping to adopt the cat after if it ends up being a good match.

“The kennel featured is typically almost full or full most of the time. When full it can have 48+ dogs in it as we often double up the cages to help create more space and also give the dogs a buddy while they are here with us.”

The shelter still has 36 dogs, one cat, two horses and a number of chickens it is hoping to find homes for.

Since the beginning of March, more than 157 dogs, 93 cats and 13 rabbits have been adopted from the shelter.

Compared to last year, the number of animals being brought in is down by almost 300, meaning fewer animals are now living at the shelter.

PA Media