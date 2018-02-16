Watch: ‘Angelic’ school choir pays tribute to victims of Florida shooting

A lone gunman claimed the lives of 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and injured many more. Suspect Nikolas Cruz is in custody.

The choir from Buhler High School gathered in a circle to sing This I Pray by Kelson Graber.

To Douglass high school, we extend our love and prayers to you. Being from a small town in Kansas, we can't do much. So we did what we do best, sing. Even though we are miles apart, we stand together as one, as students, and as humans. Douglas high school, we love you. -Buhler HS pic.twitter.com/SfelaW5XWL — Cars (@CarsynHeinlein) February 16, 2018

The video was posted to Twitter by choir member Carsyn Heinlein and filmed by Greg Bontrager, the school’s vocal director.