News And Finally

Saturday 17 February 2018

Watch: ‘Angelic’ school choir pays tribute to victims of Florida shooting

‘We need more compassion like this and I think we’ll be A-okay.’

The video taken by Greg of the choir singing
The video taken by Greg of the choir singing

By Edd Dracott, Maariyah Pathan and Emily Chudy, Press Association

A high school choir from Kansas has paid tribute to the victims of the deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day.

A lone gunman claimed the lives of 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and injured many more. Suspect Nikolas Cruz is in custody.

The choir from Buhler High School gathered in a circle to sing This I Pray by Kelson Graber.

The video was posted to Twitter by choir member Carsyn Heinlein and filmed by Greg Bontrager, the school’s vocal director.

“We wanted this to be shared with everyone,” Mr Bontrager told the Press Association.

“The idea came from Adaylia Powers, sophomore, saying she wanted us to show our support though their singing.

“Spread more love!”

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News