Monday 14 May 2018

Watch Anfield cheer Salah’s daughter on as she kicks a ball round the pitch

Salah became the pantomime villain too when he took the ball round her.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with his Golden Boot award (Dave Thompson/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Bringing your children onto the field after the last game of the season is classic end-of-term stuff for footballers, and Mohamed Salah’s daughter became a bit of a star at Anfield when she took to the pitch.

The Reds had beaten Brighton 4-0, and Salah had just received the Golden Boot for his incredible 32 league goals, when the crowd started cheering his daughter on as she kicked a ball around.

Anfield greeted each kick with a cheer before humorously booing Salah after he took the ball himself.

Delightful end of season stuff.

