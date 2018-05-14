Watch Anfield cheer Salah’s daughter on as she kicks a ball round the pitch

Independent.ie

Bringing your children onto the field after the last game of the season is classic end-of-term stuff for footballers, and Mohamed Salah’s daughter became a bit of a star at Anfield when she took to the pitch.

