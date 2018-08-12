News And Finally

Sunday 12 August 2018

Watch Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios being best mates on a roller coaster

The pair seem to have struck up a lovely friendship off the court.

Tennis players Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios shake hands (Steven Paston/PA)
Tennis players Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios shake hands (Steven Paston/PA)

By Max McLean, Press Association

The world of tennis is used to seeing great rivalries such as Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal, but Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios are demonstrating the sport can produce great friendships too.

Murray and Kyrgios were in Cincinnati, Ohio, ahead of a Masters 1000 tournament when the three-time major winner invited the Australian to a theme park through the magic of Instagram.

ipanews_16d85f80-8cc8-4d84-8950-1691ce18a2f6_embedded1057967
(Andy Murray/Instagram)

Kyrgios accepted the invitation and what resulted was a magnificent video of two of the world’s best tennis players going a bit giddy on a roller coaster.

Murray seems somewhat different when he’s not battling for a major title.

The pair faced one another on the court at the Queen’s Club Championship earlier in the summer, where the 23-year-old beat the Brit 2-6 7-6 7-5.

While they clearly produce great matches in the athletic sphere, that’s clearly not getting in the way of a blossoming friendship.

A formidable doubles team.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News