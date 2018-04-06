Watch an usher absolutely nail the dance cam at a basketball game
No one was expecting this.
When the dance cam trains itself on you at an American basketball match, there’s only one thing expected of you – dance.
When exactly that happened to an usher at a Houston Rockets game, he didn’t disappoint.
That’s going above and beyond the call of duty.
Someone give the Usher a Dancing job. The guy is good💯💯💯💯👀— Survivor/who am I? (@SynnachiaM) April 4, 2018
Whether or not the athletic usher was a set-up by a savvy social media team at the Houston Toyota Centre, you’ve got to say it’s an entertaining watch.
The Rockets’ dancing usher is the cherry on top of a brilliant season in the NBA, as they top the Western Conference.
Press Association