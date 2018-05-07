News And Finally

Monday 7 May 2018

Watch an unfortunate groundsman get trapped under the covers at a baseball game

Not the best day at the office for this guy.

Fans at a rainy baseball game

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Just like in cricket or tennis, once the rain starts falling at a baseball game it’s a race against time to protect the playing surface.

And if you happen to be one of the ground staff charged with getting the covers on quickly, it can be a dangerous business.

Witness this, which happened when the rain started pouring in a match between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The poor guy never stood a chance.

Like pretty much anything on the internet, it was a good excuse to share some cute animal gifs.

But it has to be said, they look a whole lot cosier than that poor groundsman.

