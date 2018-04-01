News And Finally

Sunday 1 April 2018

Watch an 11ft alligator being wrestled from a swimming pool inside a Florida home

The massive reptile broke in through a window for a dip.

(Srasota County Sheriff's Office)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

An 11-foot alligator had to be forcibly dragged from an indoor swimming pool after it invaded a home in the US.

The huge reptile broke into the home in Sarasota County, Florida, by smashing through a glass window.

The alligator on the lawn

The gator had to be dragged from the pool by a trapper and two law officers – who, according to the local sheriff’s office, must be pretty used to this sort of situation.

Lesson learned – don’t be a police officer in Florida if you don’t like dealing with animals.

