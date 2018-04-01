Watch an 11ft alligator being wrestled from a swimming pool inside a Florida home

The huge reptile broke into the home in Sarasota County, Florida, by smashing through a glass window.

So, remember that #gator call we went on earlier? Here’s some video as the trapper pulled him from the swimming pool. Did we mention he measured 11 feet long?! #TweetFromTheBeat #NeverADullMoment #OnlyInFlorida pic.twitter.com/s3DtK3xzPR

The gator had to be dragged from the pool by a trapper and two law officers – who, according to the local sheriff’s office, must be pretty used to this sort of situation.

Dear internet who seems to be freaking out over the 11-foot #gator:



Understand it’s just a #FloridaThing! We wear bathing suits & flip flops year-round. We buy sunscreen in bulk and well, we ride gators growing up. #ItsJustOurWayOfLife #HowWeDoItInTheSouth #NotAprilFools 🤠 pic.twitter.com/6Fg5nWSL38 — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) April 1, 2018

Lesson learned – don’t be a police officer in Florida if you don’t like dealing with animals.