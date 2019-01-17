News And Finally

Thursday 17 January 2019

Watch amazing video as hundreds of elk cross a street in Washington state

An enormous herd of elk was caught on camera as it crossed a road in the north-west United States.

(Puget Sound Energy/PSE)
Hundreds of wild elk running across a road in the north-west United States have been caught on camera and are going viral on Twitter.

The video shows a herd of hundreds of elk running across the road, then stopping in the snowy scenery of Washington state.

Posting the video to Twitter, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) said: “It’s not often you see hundreds of elk running across a street! These elk were spotted at our Wild Horse Wind and Solar facility last week.”

The amazing video has more than 31,000 views on the social media site.

PSE recently acquired nearly 800 acres of habitat in north-west Washington to set aside for the area’s Nooksack elk herd.

The area’s forest and meadows are also home to blacktail deer, black bears, raptors and migratory birds.

