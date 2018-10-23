Alex Jones has been filmed shouting at a pile of excrement on the street outside a Republican rally in Texas.

Watch Alex Jones scream at a pile of poo on the street for some reason

Twitter announced on Tuesday that accounts linked to the US right-wing conspiracy theorist and his show Infowars have been removed due to violations of its abusive behaviour policy – but the 44-year-old showed no signs of going easy on the defenceless mound.

Literally the first thing I encountered in the vicinity of the Cruz/Trump rally was Alex Jones screaming at a pile of shit pic.twitter.com/lxmPgjAmB5 — Elizabeth Nolan Brown (@ENBrown) October 22, 2018

The video was taken by Reason journalist Elizabeth Nolan Brown outside a rally being held by US President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Texas ahead of the forthcoming mid-term elections on November 6.

Nolan tweeted of the Jones footage: “Don’t say I didn’t bring you any scoops from this thing.”

They stripped him of his YouTube channel and now he’s taken his “performance art” outside. Just another day in 2018. — Sophie Beans (@sophiebeanstalk) October 22, 2018

In the clip, Jones appears to be addressing the faecal matter as if it were Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat who is challenging Mr Cruz for his Texas Senate seat at the election on November 6.

The radio show host was also filmed shouting with a megaphone at protesters who had set up a giant inflatable of the Trump-baby balloon – which famously flew above London during the US president’s state visit to the UK.

Jones’s interaction with the pile of poo was filmed by a cameraman, on which one Twitter user commented: “Imagine being the cameraman getting paid to film someone yelling at shit.”

Whether or not the footage was being taken for Jones’s show Infowars is unclear, but some commenting on the video felt it was misjudged.

“Never argue with a pile of shit, onlookers may not be able to tell the difference.” -Mark Twain, maybe. — Jason Buhrmester (@jbuhrmester) October 22, 2018

After a back and forth they were not able to determine who was smarter so Alex stormed off. — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) October 22, 2018

Twitter permanently suspended the accounts @realalexjones and @infowars in early September after they were reported by fellow users.

Other tech companies such as PayPal, YouTube, Apple and Spotify, have also limited or banned Jones’s activities on their sites.

Press Association