Tuesday 23 October 2018

Watch Alex Jones scream at a pile of poo on the street for some reason

The right-wing broadcaster was filmed outside a rally held by Donald Trump and Ted Cruz in Texas.

(Elizabeth Nolan Brown/Reason)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Alex Jones has been filmed shouting at a pile of excrement on the street outside a Republican rally in Texas.

Twitter announced on Tuesday that accounts linked to the US right-wing conspiracy theorist and his show Infowars have been removed due to violations of its abusive behaviour policy – but the 44-year-old showed no signs of going easy on the defenceless mound.

The video was taken by Reason journalist Elizabeth Nolan Brown outside a rally being held by US President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Texas ahead of the forthcoming mid-term elections on November 6.

Nolan tweeted of the Jones footage: “Don’t say I didn’t bring you any scoops from this thing.”

In the clip, Jones appears to be addressing the faecal matter as if it were Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat who is challenging Mr Cruz for his Texas Senate seat at the election on November 6.

The radio show host was also filmed shouting with a megaphone at protesters who had set up a giant inflatable of the Trump-baby balloon – which famously flew above London during the US president’s state visit to the UK.

Jones’s interaction with the pile of poo was filmed by a cameraman, on which one Twitter user commented: “Imagine being the cameraman getting paid to film someone yelling at shit.”

Whether or not the footage was being taken for Jones’s show Infowars is unclear, but some commenting on the video felt it was misjudged.

Twitter permanently suspended the accounts @realalexjones and @infowars in early September after they were reported by fellow users.

Other tech companies such as PayPal, YouTube, Apple and Spotify, have also limited or banned Jones’s activities on their sites.

Press Association

