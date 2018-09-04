Watch Alan Shearer absolutely nail football darts with two near-perfect shots

Alan Shearer hung up his boots more than 12 years ago as a professional footballer, but if football darts is a good barometer for talent, he’s not lost it.

Alan Shearer hung up his boots more than 12 years ago as a professional footballer, but if football darts is a good barometer for talent, he’s not lost it.

The former Newcastle and England legend, 48, scored 260 Premier League goals during his playing career and replicated some of that magic form at Close House Golf, the venue for the 2017 British Masters.

Faced with a giant dart board and a couple of footballs, Shearer went for bull twice and just about nailed it.

You’ve got to give him that second one, no?

Anyway, here’s Alan with a little more magic…

… and that famous celebration to close. Anyone else feeling a little nostalgic?

Press Association