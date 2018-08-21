News And Finally

Tuesday 21 August 2018

Watch adorable footage of a newborn pygmy hippo

The calf will be closely monitored for the first few weeks.

A pygmy hippo calf has been born at Toronto Zoo (PA Archive)
By Rachael Burnett, Press Association

A pygmy hippo calf has been born at Toronto Zoo.

The new arrival was introduced to the world in adorable footage showing her exploring her enclosure beside her mum.

Kindia, a 12-year-old female pygmy hippopotamus, gave birth to the female calf on August 10.

She has been moved from public viewing into a maternity area, where video cameras are in place for the keepers to monitor her closely.

The zoo said the calf appears to be healthy and feeding well but that the first 30 days will be “critical for both mom and calf”.

The pygmy hippo gestation period is between 180 and 210 days.

Kindia arrived at the Toronto Zoo in 2016 as part of a global breeding programme.

This is her first surviving calf and was sired by Harvey, a 23-year-old male.

It is the seventh birth of a pygmy hippopotamus at the zoo and the first since 1999.

The species is listed as endangered and there are feared to be between 2,000 and 3,000 left in the wild in West Africa.

