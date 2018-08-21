Watch adorable footage of a newborn pygmy hippo

The new arrival was introduced to the world in adorable footage showing her exploring her enclosure beside her mum.

We are excited to announce that Kindia, a 12- year-old female pygmy hippopotamus, gave birth to a female calf on Friday, August 10 at 10:52 pm 🦛 Details: https://t.co/qBaYKLV6rm #BabyPygmyDiaries pic.twitter.com/sNeBlLaGhh — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) August 21, 2018

Kindia, a 12-year-old female pygmy hippopotamus, gave birth to the female calf on August 10.

She has been moved from public viewing into a maternity area, where video cameras are in place for the keepers to monitor her closely.

The zoo said the calf appears to be healthy and feeding well but that the first 30 days will be “critical for both mom and calf”.

While the calf appears healthy and feeding well, the first 30 days will be critical for both mom and calf. The Zoo's Wildlife Care staff will continue to closely monitor Kindia & her calf in the maternity area, which is not visible to the public at this time. #BabyPygmyDiaries 🦛 — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) August 21, 2018

The pygmy hippo gestation period is between 180 and 210 days.

Kindia arrived at the Toronto Zoo in 2016 as part of a global breeding programme.

This is her first surviving calf and was sired by Harvey, a 23-year-old male.

It is the seventh birth of a pygmy hippopotamus at the zoo and the first since 1999.

The species is listed as endangered and there are feared to be between 2,000 and 3,000 left in the wild in West Africa.

Press Association