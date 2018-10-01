If you are a football fan the phrase “sumptuous volley” probably springs an image of a ball flying off a boot to mind – but it turns out volleyball players can be true to that image, and their name, too.

Watch a volleyball player channel their inner footballer in this amazing play

A college volleyball game in the US saw Clemson University’s Alyssa Deloney pull off some remarkable improvisation with her feet.

Sensational.

Deloney’s acrobatic volley at Louisville Cardinals’ Cardinal Arena came in the fourth set, with Clemson six points ahead and one set behind.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, Deloney’s heroics were not enough to stop Louisville clinching a narrow 3-2 victory over five sets (21-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 14-16).

