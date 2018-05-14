Watch a US police officer escort a snapping turtle across the road
The turtle made it safely to the other side.
A police officer has been praised for using his riot shield to escort a snapping turtle across the road.
Sergeant Chris Robell, of the Township of Hamilton Police Department in New Jersey, came upon the large and snappy beast while on patrol.
On occasion, it is necessary for a police officer to utilize a shield while on duty, but we're not sure a snapping...Posted by Township of Hamilton Police Department on Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Dash cam footage shows Sgt Robell getting out of his car and ushering the slow-moving reptile from the centre of the road.
The force wrote on Facebook: “On occasion, it is necessary for a police officer to utilise a shield while on duty, but we’re not sure a snapping turtle was ever thought to be one of those occasions!”
After a few goes, the officer managed to get the animal to safety at the side of the road.
What a lovely job!
Press Association