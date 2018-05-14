Watch a US police officer escort a snapping turtle across the road

Sergeant Chris Robell, of the Township of Hamilton Police Department in New Jersey, came upon the large and snappy beast while on patrol.

Dash cam footage shows Sgt Robell getting out of his car and ushering the slow-moving reptile from the centre of the road.

The force wrote on Facebook: “On occasion, it is necessary for a police officer to utilise a shield while on duty, but we’re not sure a snapping turtle was ever thought to be one of those occasions!”