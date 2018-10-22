Watch a TV host get hit on the head with an American football mid-report
Sports reporter Melissa Stark broke 20 years without a football-related injury in front of camera in London.
Wembley Stadium may have proved to be a good luck charm for match winners the Los Angeles Chargers, but not so for one sports reporter at the game.
Good Morning Football presenter Melissa Stark was at the second of three NFL fixtures this season to be played at Wembley – but her report was affected somewhat by an unwanted interruption.
If you care to hear the latest on #TENvsLAC, watch this video. It may or may not include @melissastark getting hit in the head with a 🏈 pic.twitter.com/VwJuSZjxzY— GMFB (@gmfb) October 21, 2018
Remarkably, despite 20 years of covering the NFL, that moment on the touchline at the English national stadium is the first time Stark has been hit by a football while reporting.
In fairness to her, she took it with great humour.
Hurts more every time I watch it....literally NEVER happened in 20 years covering NFL ...London, I’ll never forget you!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🏈🏈 @nflnetwork @NFL @NFLUK (in case ur wondering, I’m already off the injury report) 👍🏼💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/OsmB4wW0Jc— melissa stark (@melissastark) October 21, 2018
Many sports fans took to Twitter to share their appreciation for the way 44-year-old NFL Network reporter dealt with the situation.
"I might be on the injury report." Lol. What a pro.— HI style 🍜🤙 (@fried_saimin) October 21, 2018
Most graceful deflection I’ve ever seen. #MVP! 🙌— Mandy Antoniacci (@MandyAntoniacci) October 21, 2018
While some had some helpful suggestions.
The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans 20-19 in a thrilling game at Wembley.
Phillip Rivers put the Chargers in control with long touchdown passes to Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams at the start of each half – but the game went down to the final seconds as Tennessee scored a touchdown in the last minute.
