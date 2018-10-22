Wembley Stadium may have proved to be a good luck charm for match winners the Los Angeles Chargers, but not so for one sports reporter at the game.

Watch a TV host get hit on the head with an American football mid-report

Good Morning Football presenter Melissa Stark was at the second of three NFL fixtures this season to be played at Wembley – but her report was affected somewhat by an unwanted interruption.

If you care to hear the latest on #TENvsLAC, watch this video. It may or may not include @melissastark getting hit in the head with a 🏈 pic.twitter.com/VwJuSZjxzY — GMFB (@gmfb) October 21, 2018

Remarkably, despite 20 years of covering the NFL, that moment on the touchline at the English national stadium is the first time Stark has been hit by a football while reporting.

In fairness to her, she took it with great humour.

Hurts more every time I watch it....literally NEVER happened in 20 years covering NFL ...London, I’ll never forget you!! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🏈🏈 @nflnetwork @NFL @NFLUK (in case ur wondering, I’m already off the injury report) 👍🏼💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/OsmB4wW0Jc — melissa stark (@melissastark) October 21, 2018

Many sports fans took to Twitter to share their appreciation for the way 44-year-old NFL Network reporter dealt with the situation.

"I might be on the injury report." Lol. What a pro. — HI style 🍜🤙 (@fried_saimin) October 21, 2018

Most graceful deflection I’ve ever seen. #MVP! 🙌 — Mandy Antoniacci (@MandyAntoniacci) October 21, 2018

While some had some helpful suggestions.

The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans 20-19 in a thrilling game at Wembley.

Phillip Rivers put the Chargers in control with long touchdown passes to Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams at the start of each half – but the game went down to the final seconds as Tennessee scored a touchdown in the last minute.

