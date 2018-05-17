News And Finally

Thursday 17 May 2018

Watch a tarantula shed its old skin in an eerie timelapse video

Creepy, yet fascinating.

Tarantula at Cincinnati Zoo
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

A zoo has released a timelapse video of a tarantula moulting its skin and it’s pretty gory.

The video shows a Mexican red-kneed tarantula shedding and wriggling out of its exoskeleton.

Cincinnati Zoo posted the video, taken over seven hours and sped up, on its Facebook page.

All arthropods molt in order to grow larger. Adult tarantulas molt once a year or once every other year depending on...

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Monday, May 14, 2018

Tarantulas need to lose their exoskeleton to grow, and moult a number of times before reaching adulthood.

They usually grow to a body size of around 5in.

Press Association

