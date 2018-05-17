Watch a tarantula shed its old skin in an eerie timelapse video

The video shows a Mexican red-kneed tarantula shedding and wriggling out of its exoskeleton.

Cincinnati Zoo posted the video, taken over seven hours and sped up, on its Facebook page.

All arthropods molt in order to grow larger. Adult tarantulas molt once a year or once every other year depending on... Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Monday, May 14, 2018

Tarantulas need to lose their exoskeleton to grow, and moult a number of times before reaching adulthood.