Watch a Rubin Kazan youth player score a back flip while taking a penalty

A footballer in Russia has taken the internet by storm after scoring a penalty in gymnastic fashion.

Norik Avdalyan is a youth player for Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan, and in a match situation he displayed a level of confidence which will undoubtedly stand him in good stead.

Avdalyan not only stepped up to take the penalty in the second half of the game, but slotted it away somewhat unbelievably with a back flip.

Stunning work, although a miss in a similar fashion would be likely to go just as viral wouldn’t it…

Press Association