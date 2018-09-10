News And Finally

Monday 10 September 2018

Watch: A rat pulled a fire alarm ‘causing a building to be evacuated’

It has to be seen to be believed.

(Sergei Pivovarov/Getty)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

If you thought Pizza Rat represented the peak of rodent achievement, think again.

A rat has been captured on camera apparently setting off a fire alarm in Washington DC – causing the whole residential building to be evacuated, according to local news reports.

In the footage, the rat can be seen climbing a railing near to a fire exit, before leaping and landing on the fire alarm lever, pulling it down in the process.

According to NBC Washington, the incident occurred last summer – but it seems the footage has only just come to light.

The resourceful rodent is being compared to the 2015 viral sensation Pizza Rat, a clip which showed a rat pulling a slice of pizza down into the subway.

