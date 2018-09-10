Watch: A rat pulled a fire alarm ‘causing a building to be evacuated’

If you thought Pizza Rat represented the peak of rodent achievement, think again.

A rat has been captured on camera apparently setting off a fire alarm in Washington DC – causing the whole residential building to be evacuated, according to local news reports.

A rat pulled a fire alarm in D.C., causing the evacuation of an entire condo building.https://t.co/np5ko0flFN pic.twitter.com/e2qLFZWfxL — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) September 9, 2018

In the footage, the rat can be seen climbing a railing near to a fire exit, before leaping and landing on the fire alarm lever, pulling it down in the process.

According to NBC Washington, the incident occurred last summer – but it seems the footage has only just come to light.

Who ratted him out?! https://t.co/r5ZOk1zqoq — Julia Waldow (@juliawaldow) September 10, 2018

I been trying to tell y'all that the rats in DC are gutta af. He prolly pulled the fire alarm so that he could steal a few TVs during the evacuation. https://t.co/Vv0RU4GRId — juju (@juliacraven) September 10, 2018

How many people did he save with his quick thinking? https://t.co/FWDcENHGc6 — mokie (@mokie) September 10, 2018

The resourceful rodent is being compared to the 2015 viral sensation Pizza Rat, a clip which showed a rat pulling a slice of pizza down into the subway.

If Pizza Rat captured the can-do spirit and resourcefulness of New York City circa 2015, Fire Alarm Rat captures the on-the-brink panic of today's Washington https://t.co/PLohWkkz9n — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) September 10, 2018

New York rats just eat pizza. DC rats are so industrious they cause mass evacuations of condos. https://t.co/s6dePT0RTL — Elahe Izadi (@ElaheIzadi) September 10, 2018

Press Association