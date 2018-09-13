Watch a professional bike rider land the world’s first quadruple tail whip

A bike rider has become the first person to land a quadruple tail whip in Germany.

Polish rider Dawid Godziek performed the trick at an Audi Nines jam, a unique event that brings athletes, photographers and film makers together.

It’s an impressive watch – can you keep count of the number of tail whips he produces?

After a couple of falls the 24-year-old, whose career in the sport goes back to 2010, managed to land the as-yet untamed trick.

Surely five tail whips is out of the question – or is it?

Press Association