Watch a policeman make the catch of the day during Australia v South Africa ODI
From catching criminals to catching cricket balls.
A policeman in Hobart showed off his cricket skills during Australia’s final One Day International (ODI) against South Africa with a stunning catch.
With Australia 131-3 in pursuit of 321, Shaun Marsh smashed a six into the leg side into the stands.
And while the fielders had no chance of taking the catch, a cop in the crowd saw his opportunity.
This policeman is in the wrong profession 👏— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) November 11, 2018
Unreal hands, he's played a bit of cricket before!
Class 😂 pic.twitter.com/6kfddOuZ6B
“I’ve seen a lot of catches dropped in the outfield today,” the policeman told Fox Cricket.
“I thought: ‘I’m not dropping this one’.
“It had a fair bit on it, it wasn’t slowing down, so it’s hit me about there (points to chest). I got the hands around it.”
There’s a joke here about catching criminals instead. Somewhere.— 👑Sam (@SamWH43) November 11, 2018
Australia went on to fall 40 runs short of South Africa’s total, losing the series 2-1 as a result.
Perhaps they might like to consider adding a policeman to their next squad.
